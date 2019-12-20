Rachel True, Sean Gunn Join ‘Agnes’; Sherilyn Fenn, Franco Nero Topline ‘Immortalist’; Cameron Douglas, Elisabeth Röhm In ‘The Runner’

Rachel True (The Craft, FX’s Better Things) Sean Gunn (Guardians of The Galaxy, The Suicide Squad), Hayley McFarland (Fox’s Lie to Me, The Conjuring), Zandy Hartig (Netflix’s Medical Police, The Laundromat), and Chris Browning (Bosch, The 100) have signed on for Agnes, a horror indie from QWGmire. They are joining Molly C. Quinn and Jake Horowitz in the pic which Mickey Reece wrote and is directing. The film will follow rumors of demonic possession at a religious convent which prompt a church investigation into the strange goings-on among its nuns. A disaffected priest and his neophyte are confronted with temptation, bloodshed, and a crisis of faith. Shooting will begin in January. QWGmire is co-producing alongside Divide/Conquer with QWGmire’s Elan Gale, Mathew Welty and Quinn, as well as Divide/Conquer’s Adam Hendricks, Greg Gilreath and Zac Locke all serving as exec producers. Peter Kuplowsky and Jacob Snovel will also produce.

***

Shutterstock

Golden Globe and Emmy nominated actress Sherilyn Fenn (Twin Peaks), Golden Globe-nominee Franco Nero (John Wick: Chapter 2), Jeff DuJardin (Silent Life), Paul Rodriguez (Blood Work), Aries Spears (Jerry Maguire), and Rich Rose (Sunny Daze) will lead writer/director Vlad Kozlov’s dark comedy Immortalist, an indie feature based Kozlov’s short film The Killers. The story is about a dysfunctional family that battles for the head (literally) and soul of its patriarch. Paolo Spersoni (Nero) is dying of cancer and his grandson Max (DuJardin) has plans for a cryonics company to sever his grandfather’s head and freeze it immediately after his death so his papa can one day be reanimated and resurrected. Max’s boozy mother, Laura (Fenn), a wayward Catholic, thinks that cutting off and freezing her father’s head is immoral. A battle for Paolo’s head and soul erupts. The film is currently shooting in Los Angeles. Kozlov, Natalia Dar, Sergei Savtchuk, Yuri Ponomarev, and David Roberson are producing the pic with Nero serving as the executive producer.

***

(L-R) Cameron Douglas , Elisabeth Röhm, Eric Balfour and Edouard Phillipponnat Shutterstock; Courtesy

Cameron Douglas (son of Michael Douglas: Loaded, It Runs in the Family), Elisabeth Röhm (Bombshell, American Hustle ), Eric Balfour (Haven, Six Feet Under) and newcomer Edouard Phillipponnat will star in The Runner, directed by Michelle Danner. Written by Jason Chase Tyrrell, the thriller is about a troubled young high school student (Phillipponnat) who was charged with drug possession and who is forced to go undercover to expose a drug kingpin. Jessica Amlee, Kyle Jones, Nadji Jeter, and Kerri Medders co-star. Danner is producing the pic, her sixth directorial project to date. She’s also a well-known acting coach who has taught actors like Christian Slater, Salma Hayek, Gerard Butler, Seth MacFarlane, Penelope Cruz, Chris Rock, Gabrielle Union, and Zooey Deschanel.