Quinta Brunson-Michelle Nader Comedy Gets HBO Max Put Pilot Commitment

HBO Max has given a put pilot commitment to a half-hour single-camera millennial workplace comedy from Quinta Brunson (A Black Lady Sketch Show), who stars; Michelle Nader (2 Broke Girls); and Warner Bros. TV, where Nader is under a deal.

Co-written by Brunson and Nader, who also will serve as showrunner, the Untitled Quinta Brunson Project stars Brunson as an ambitious millennial flying up the ladder at a media startup company, who is unexpectedly tasked with running the newly hired, PR crisis–averting diversity team made up of green Internet newbies.

Nader will executive produce with her producing partner Danielle Stokdyk (Veronica Mars, iZombie). Brunson will co-executive produce. Warner Bros. TV is the studio.

Brunson stars on HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show, which has been renewed for a second season. Brunson became known in 2014 when her series, The Girl Who’s Never Been on a Nice Date, went viral on YouTube and Instagram. Since then, her original content has reached more than 1 billion people worldwide across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. On the television side, Brunson landed a lead role in The CW/WBTV pilot The End of the World as We Know It; she wrote, produced and starred in the series Quinta vs. Everything for Facebook Watch; and produced a multi-cam comedy pilot alongside Larry Wilmore and Jermaine Fowler for CBS with ABC Studios. Brunson also has appeared on ABC’s Single Parents and The CW/WBTV’s iZombie and has lent her voice to projects including Adult Swim’s Lazor Wulf, on which she also is a staff writer, and Season 3 of Netflix’s Big Mouth. She is repped by ICM Partners, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, and law firm Del Shaw Moonves.

Nader served as an executive producer/showrunner on the CBS/WBTV comedy 2 Broke Girls. Her other credits include writer-producer on The King of Queens, Kath & Kim and Spin City. Stokdyk previously was an executive producer on WBTVs Veronica Mars and iZombie, as well as Cupid and Party Down, among others. Nader and Stokdyk have several projects in development, including Pretty for CBS and an untitled project with Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley for ABC, based on Hensley and Smedley’s #IMomSoHard digital series.

