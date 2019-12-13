Quibi’s ‘Singled Out’ Revival Sets Keke Palmer And Joel Kim Booster As Hosts

A revival of MTV’s ’90s dating show classic is coming to Quibi with multihyphenate Hustlers star Keke Palmer and comedian and Sunnyside standout Joel Kim Booster as hosts. The series is set to launch on the short-form mobile video platform in Spring 2020.

Earlier this year, MTV Studios revealed that they were bringing the classic dating show as well as Punk’d to Quibi. The original Singled Out ran from 1995 to 1998 with Chris Hardwick and Jenny McCarthy as hosts. Each episode featured a group of 50 singles competing for a date with one contestant. The new iteration will hook up a new generation of singles, of all genders and sexual preferences, seeking love in 20 bite-sized episodes. Reflective of today’s dating landscape, where everyone is connected, the series will bring online dating to life with a twist — the main dater is linked to the pool of diverse singles through social media.

“I am thrilled to be hosting Singled Out,” said Palmer. “To be able to reimagine this show for my generation and on a new platform is so exciting. Can’t wait for you guys to see what we have in store!”

In addition to the box office hit Hustlers, Palmer’s film credits include Ice Age: Continental Drift, Joyful Noise, Brotherly Love and others. On TV she appeared in Lee Daniels’ Star, Berlin Station, CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story, Scream Queens and Masters of Sex. She can also be seen weekdays co-hosting ABC’s GMA3: Strahan, Sara, and Keke.

Booster’s TV and film credits include Shrill, Search Party, BoJack Horseman and Big Mouth. Booster is also a writer that has worked on Big Mouth, The Other Two, Billy on The Street and Comedy Central’s pilot for Problematic. He co-hosts the “Urgent Care” podcast with comedian Mitra Jourhari. Singled Out adds to Booster’s Quibi projects as he is developing Trip, a rom-com inspired by Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, alongside Jax Media for for the mobile platform.

Singled Out is produced by MTV Studios.