Quibi Adds Rachel Hollis-Hosted Motivational Talk Show To Daily Essentials Slate

Quibi has ordered The Rachel Hollis Show, a daily morning talk show hosted by Hollis, motivational speaker and New York Times best-selling author of Girl, Wash Your Face and Girl, Stop Apologizing, as part of the upcoming short-form video site’s Daily Essentials programming slate. The series hails from The Hollis Company’s 3% Chance Productions and Den of Thieves.

The daily talk show is described as “your one-stop-shop for a daily dose of motivation and joy, designed to make you laugh, make you think and frankly, to motivate the crap out of you.” The Rachel Hollis Show will run once daily, Monday through Friday, only on Quibi.

“I am so excited to partner with Quibi on this project that brings together all of the best parts of my work over the last decade,” said Rachel Hollis. “Our intention is to create something that serves our audience well and meets her where she’s at. It’s motivational without taking itself too seriously. It’s inspirational but irreverent. It’s lifestyle meets real life and I hope it makes you pee your pants laughing at least once a week.”

“We’re thrilled to be working with Rachel,” said Becky Brooks, Quibi’s Head of Daily Essentials, Lifestyle Development. “This show will give us an inside look into Rachel’s world along with a platform for viewers, particularly women and moms, to take initial steps in empowering themselves and their futures. Rachel, and her connection with her audience, is one-of-a-kind, and we can’t wait to bring her to Quibi.”

The show will be executive produced by Rachel Hollis, Dave Hollis and Cameron Berkman from The Hollis Company’s 3% Chance Productions and Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, Jordan Barrow and Jared Morell from Den of Thieves.

Quibi launches April 6, 2020.