Quibi Developing Adaptation Of Melissa F. Olson’s ‘Dead Spots’ From Sony Pictures Television, Kay Cannon And Laverne McKinnon Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Quibi’s latest addition to its growing slate of short-form programming is the scripted series Dead Spots from Sony Pictures Television. The series, which is currently in development, is based on the book by Melissa F. Olson.

As described in the official logline, Dead Spots is “an urban fantasy dramedy about a lowly janitor for Los Angeles’ supernatural community who cleans up their messes in order to keep the Old World hidden from humanity. She’s completely under-appreciated and under-paid until… she embraces her ability to turn the powerful, powerless.”

Jen Braeden is set to write and executive produce the series alongside Kay Cannon and Laverne McKinnon, whose K&L Productions is set to produce.

Olson, a writing teacher and English professor has written more than a dozen novels in the Old World universe, PI mystery The Big Keep, and numerous short stories and novellas, including the Nightshades trilogy for Tor.com. Her work published in The International Journal of Comic Art, the compilation Images of the Modern Vampire, Litreactor.com among other places.

Braeden is no stranger to the world of Quibi as she has a show in the works at the short-form content platform as well as at The CW. She has written for MTV’s Awkward, Netflix’s Girlboss, and was co-showrunner for Youtube’s Overthinking with Kat & June. She is currently a Co-Executive Producer on the Disney+ series Love, Simon

Emmy-nominated writer Cannon made her directorial debut with the coming-of-age comedy Blockers and penned the Pitch Perfect franchise. She also wrote and directed the forthcoming retelling of Cinderella starring Camilla Cabello and produced by James Corden.

McKinnon has served as Executive Vice-President of Original Programming & Development at Epix and Senior Vice-President of Drama Development at CBS. Her work has encompassed comedy, drama, documentaries, web series, animation, music events, comedy specials, and children’s programs.

Cannon and McKinnons’ K&L Productions aims to tell underserved and underdog stories from both a comedic and dramatic lens. K&L Productions has a first look television deal at Sony, and have sold numerous projects to distributors including Amazon, CBS, ABC, NBC, TBS and Fox.