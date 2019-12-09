Quibi Adds To Its Daily Essentials With Sex Talk, Fashion Review & Black Culture Shows

Quibi has added three more programs to its Daily Essentials lineup. Sex,/dating/relationships talker Sexology with Shan, fashion review show Fashion’s a Drag and black culture series The Nod with Brittany & Eric are set for the shortform digital platform that launches on April 6.

Here are the descriptions of the new shows, whose brief episodes will run Monday-Friday:

Boodram Quibi

The millennial-focused Sexology with Shan stars Shan Boodram, a certified sexologist and intimacy expert and coach. It will help viewers navigate the realities of sex, dating and relationships today — when the rules of love and attraction are often confusing. The show will be produced by Curly One Productions.

Willam Quibi

Produced by Quibi and Hearst Originals, Fashion’s a Drag is a daily fashion review talk show inspired by pop culture and hosted by drag queen Wilam. Joined each day by a saucy, opinionated panel of fellow drag queens and a fashion expert from Elle magazine, Willam will give viewers the lowdown on the hottest celebrity fashion trends while candidly dishing about what others secretly are thinking.

Luse and Eddings Quibi

The Nod with Brittany & Eric is a daily black culture show starring Brittany Luse and Eric Eddings based on their podcast. Produced in association with Citizen Jones and Gimlet Pictures, each episode explore the headlines, pop culture trends and obsessed-about topics that have everyone talking. Executive producers are Jonas Bell Pasht, Jonah Bekhor, Luse, Eddings, Chris Giliberti and Justin McGoldrick. Sean Johnson will serve as showrunner.

Quibi’s Daily Essentials are curated daily into minutes-long bites of news, entertainment and inspiration, designed to quickly give viewers everything they need to know.