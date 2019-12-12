Quibi Sets Animated Series ‘The Andy Cohen Diaries’

Quibi has added the animated series The Andy Cohen Diaries from the titular Bravo pop culture guru to its rapidly growing slate of programming. The new series will chronicle the iconic and untold moments from Cohen’s daily life.

The series will be the next installment of the New York Times best-sellers, “The Andy Cohen Diaries” and “Superficial: More Adventures from the Andy Cohen Diaries,” which documented three years in the whirlwind life of the producer, TV host and best-selling author in his own candid words. Inspired by “The Andy Warhol Diaries”, Cohen will get the animated treatment through the Quibi series as he tells his most recent adventures, including irreverent celebrity encounters, behind the scenes of his shows, nights out on the town, and the trials and tribulations of first-time fatherhood.

“I’m so excited to start writing more adventures in my diaries, and animated, short installments represent the perfect format to bring these to life,” said Cohen.

The six-episode series will be executive produced by Andy Cohen through his company, Most Talkative Productions, along with ShadowMachine co-founders Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley (BoJack Horseman, Final Space).

The news comes after Bravo renewed Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen through 2021. In addition to hosting and executive producing Watch What Happens Live, Cohen, who’s under a deal with Bravo Media, also is an EP on the network’s Real Housewives franchise.

Cohen and ShadowMachine are represented by Creative Artists Agency.