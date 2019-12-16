Quentin Tarantino Re-Thinking ‘Star Trek’ Film

The internet is blowing up after comments that Quentin Tarantino might be stepping away from directing the R-rated version of Star Trek he cooked up with JJ Abrams, with The Revenant‘s Mark L. Smith scripting. I happened to be on the phone with Tarantino as the stories began spreading. Tarantino said he hasn’t made a definitive decision, yet.

“I might be steering away from it, but we’ll see,” he said. “I haven’t completely decided, or talked to anyone involved. Nothing is official.”

Deadline broke the story of the decision by Tarantino and Abrams to develop the script with Smith, a passion fueled by Tarantino’s love for the original show and particularly the James T. Kirk character created by William Shatner for exec producer and creator Gene Roddenberry. It would be a shame for Trek fans if Tarantino won’t direct it but Smith has turned in a script he likes and they’ve done a lot of developing, so it might well be a gift for another filmmaker. They’ve all been waiting for Tarantino to complete his awards season promotion for the triumph Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood, which just got its DVD release and still remains a front runner.

Deadline revealed recently that Noah Hawley had come aboard to also develop to direct another Star Trek film.