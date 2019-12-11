Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Nick Jonas Unscripted Sangeet Series Gets Amazon Green Light

On the heels of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ and Nick Jonas’ first wedding anniversary, Amazon Studios has given a green light to a new unscripted series executive produced by the famous couple, inspired by the Indian pre-wedding tradition of the sangeet, for Prime Video.

The sangeet takes place the night before the ceremony, bringing together the families of the betrothed for a performance-filled evening of song and dance. Chopra Jonas and Jonas’ sangeet played an important role in the lead up to their own cross-cultural nuptials in December 2018.

Casting for the as-yet untitled series is currently underway and filming will take place in 2020 with participants driving the creative vision for their respective ceremonies. Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas also will appear in the series, from Amazon Studios, Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz’s Alfred Street Industries, Chopra Jonas’ Purple Pebble Pictures, and Jonas’ Image 32.

Per the official synopsis, “the series is a celebration of the love, marriage, and magic that ensues when friends and family come together through music and dance the evening before the wedding. The engaged couples featured throughout will hail from a diverse range of cultural backgrounds and locations. Each episode will follow an engaged couple along with their wedding party, family, and friends, as they not only prepare for the wedding itself, but also rehearse for what will be an epic performance with the help of a team of celebrity choreographers, stylists, and creative directors.”

“We re-watched the video of our Sangeet last week on our first anniversary, and the togetherness of our family and friends during this event still sparks the same warmth and excitement that it did just over a year ago at our wedding. The Sangeet is a centuries-old Indian wedding tradition, that not only celebrates the union of two people, but also signifies the introduction and bonding of two families coming together in a marriage,” said Chopra Jonas.

“The days leading up to our Sangeet were some of the most special, memorable moments of the weekend,” Nick Jonas continued. “Bringing the concept of this musical celebration to the mainstream in a new way, through couples setting out on one of the most exciting journeys of their life, is an idea that we are proud to bring to life with Amazon.”

“The sangeet is such a beautiful tradition and we’re excited to partner with Priyanka and Nick to honor it through this series and find couples from all different backgrounds that are excited to bring their families together through the universal language of song and dance,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios.

The Untitled Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Nick Jonas Sangeet Project is produced by Amazon Studios and Alfred Street Industries. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Dan Volpe, Anjula Acharia, Phil McIntyre, and Nina Anand Aujla will serve as Executive Producers.

Chopra Jonas recently starred in and co-produced The Sky is Pink, an independent foreign language film that premiered as an official selection at the Toronto International Film Festival, and sghe is currently shooting the film adaptation of The White Tiger, which she is also Executive Producing. Chopra Jonas also is developing an “untitled” Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor for Universal, which she will co-produce and star in.

Jonas most recently joined The Voice as a judge for the Spring 2020 season and starred in Lionsgate’s Midway, which reached #1 at the box office. Next, he will be seen in the upcoming Jumanji sequel.