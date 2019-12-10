Donald Trump Channels His Inner Thanos In ‘Avengers’-Themed Campaign Video

What’s more presidential than a sadistic alien despot who wipes out half the universe? In a curious move, the campaign to re-elect President Donald Trump has circulated a mash-up photo and video that melds the head of chief executive with the hulking form of Thanos, the extraterrestrial menace made infamous in the Avengers films from Disney and Marvel Studios.

It’s not often that a presidential campaign gleefully will portray its candidate as a sadistic megalomaniac who wipes out 3.75 billion people, but that’s exactly what the Trump War Room did today on social media with a doctored video that pinches its motif and message from the mythology of the wildly popular superhero films.

House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they want. President Trump's re-election is 𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘃𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲. pic.twitter.com/O7o02S26nS — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 10, 2019

Thanos (portrayed by Josh Brolin) is the end-all enemy who used the cosmic-powered Infinity Gauntlet to vanquish the mighty heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in last year’s Avengers: Infinity War (watch a trailer here). The grape-colored conqueror then celebrated his victory by snapping his fingers and wiping out half of all life forms in the entire universe. The Trump War Room image and video sent out today shows “President Thanos” adjusting his powerful glove with an expression of satisfied confidence and — snap! — ominously reducing Democratic leaders (including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff) to dust in the wind..

The imagery used clearly is meant to frame Trump as an unbeatable candidate (either in the election, the impeachment or both) but even that doesn’t make much sense because, ultimately, Thanos was defeated by the Avengers who use a time travel approach to get their much-needed rematch. The big guy was finally snuffed in this year’s Avengers: Endgame, which has been seen by millions of fans (it now ranks as the highest-grossing film in Hollywood history) even if the president’s circle somehow missed it.

