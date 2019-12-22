President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

UPDATED with new tweets. Donald Trump can’t criticize Nancy Pelosi without coming for someone else. He took to later this afternoon to bring one of his favorite people into the conversation: Hillary Clinton.

“The Democrats and Crooked Hillary paid for & provided a Fake Dossier, with phony information gotten from foreign sources, pushed it to the corrupt media & Dirty Cops, & have now been caught,” tweeted Trump. “They spied on my campaign, then tried to cover it up – Just Like Watergate, but bigger!”

Shortly after, he retweeted Jeanine Pirro who posted a segment from Saturday of her talking about the “endless barrage of nonsense from the Democrats.”

All of this comes after last night’s Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live where Cecily Strong gave a hilarious, over-the-top impersonation of the outspoken Pirro and how she was handling Trump’s impeachment with lots of wine…maybe too much wine.

PREVIOUS: After the House voted to impeach Donald Trump last week, one would think the former host of Celebrity Apprentice would be firing off a tweet every half-hour, targeting all that have done him dirty. Trump hasn’t missed a beat and is still being his Trumpian self on social media but isn’t going off the rails… yet.

On Saturday, he expectedly slammed Democrats in a speech to young conservatives in South Florida. Today, he stirred in his feelings about the impeachment as he took aim at Nancy Pelosi.

“Crazy Nancy wants to dictate terms on the Impeachment Hoax to the Republican Majority Senate, but [stripped] away all Due Process, no lawyers or witnesses, on the Democrat Majority House,” tweeted Trump. “The Dems just wish it would all end. Their case is dead, their poll numbers are horrendous!”

On December 18, Trump became the third U.S. president in history to be impeached by the House. The House approved one article, for abuse of power, in a vote of 230-197, with one Democrat, presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, voting “present.” The House also approved a second article of impeachment, for obstruction of Congress, in a vote of 229-198, with Gabbard also voting present. Even though he was voted to be impeached, Pelosi won’t say when the articles will be sent to Senate.

Trump also decided to take a break from dragging Pelosi and Democrats to send his and Melania’s “warmest wishes to Jewish people in the United States, Israel, and across the world” as they begin their celebration of Hanukkah.

