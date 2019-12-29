President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

President Donald Trump kept up the drumbeat against “Crazy Nancy” Pelosi today, leading off his communications with a video spotlighting the homeless problem in the Speaker of the House’s home district of San Francisco.

On Saturday, the Commander-in-Tweet chided the governors of New York and California for similar inaction on the homeless situation in those states. Today, before heading out for Trump National Golf Course, he narrowed his focus and tweaked another rival.

He also spotlighted a situation involving Paul Pelosi, Nancy’s son, who also appears to be involved in Ukraine business deals, a current hot topic, or so you may have heard.

We’ll post more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far: