A day after returning from a love fest at the Army-Navy football game, President Donald Trump was back to dealing with the other side in his morning tweetstorm.
Adam Schiff, Hillary Clinton, the FISA courts, Jim Comey, and even former President Barack Obama came in for whacks from Trump’s tweetstick today. Mixed in with retweets from pundits backing him, the Commander-in-Tweet was clearly on a roll, no doubt fueled by the morning political shows featuring the usual suspects.
The President is not traveling today and has no public events planned, so more communications are likely in store. The tweetstorm so far:
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition
