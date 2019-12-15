President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

A day after returning from a love fest at the Army-Navy football game, President Donald Trump was back to dealing with the other side in his morning tweetstorm.

Adam Schiff, Hillary Clinton, the FISA courts, Jim Comey, and even former President Barack Obama came in for whacks from Trump’s tweetstick today. Mixed in with retweets from pundits backing him, the Commander-in-Tweet was clearly on a roll, no doubt fueled by the morning political shows featuring the usual suspects.

The President is not traveling today and has no public events planned, so more communications are likely in store. The tweetstorm so far:

Congressional Do Nothing Democrats are being absolutely decimated in their districts on the subject of the Impeachment Hoax. People that voted for them are literally screaming in their faces. Crazy Nancy is finding defending Shifty Schiff harder than she thought! #2020Election — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

Because Nancy’s teeth were falling out of her mouth, and she didn’t have time to think! https://t.co/rx3pcyofip — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

Democrats are right when they say today is a sad day. But not for the reason they think. It's sad because today is another step toward a strictly party-line effort to take down @realDonaldTrump – where the only bipartisan element is bipartisan OPPOSITION. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) December 13, 2019

“This is really a sad day — a big show … America needs to hear from the witnesses; and, we didn't get to hear from them here. This was a kangaroo court — outrageous to put the country through this!” pic.twitter.com/IhIZqkZ4Rk — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) December 13, 2019

“I’ve never seen something like this – using the Congressional system to try to destroy people that have committed no crimes whatsoever … it’s just almost unbearable.” #ImpeachmentHearings https://t.co/H5yIFeaXdn — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) December 13, 2019

.@seanhannity, who will be interviewed on @marklevinshow tonight at 8:00 P.M., @foxnews, stated about the Impeachment Hoax, “This is outrages lying, corruption and propaganda. Should never be allowed to happen.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

Approval Rating in Republican Party = 95%, a Record! Overall Approval Rating = 51%. Think of where I’d be without the never ending, 24 hour a day, phony Witch Hunt, that started 3 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

The @foxnewPolls, always inaccurate, are heavily weighted toward Dems. So ridiculous – same thing happened in 2016. They got it all wrong. Get a new pollster! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

“The President did nothing wrong here. There is no crime.” @charliekirk11 Impeachment Hoax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

“There is no bribery, or any crime at all, alleged in the Articles of Impeachment. This is a first in the history of our Country.” @JudgeJeanine @RepMikeJohnson — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

So now Comey’s admitting he was wrong. Wow, but he’s only doing so because he got caught red handed. He was actually caught a long time ago. So what are the consequences for his unlawful conduct. Could it be years in jail? Where are the apologies to me and others, Jim? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

A PERFECT phone call. “Can you do us (not me. Us is referring to our Country) a favor.” Then go on to talk about “Country” and “U.S. Attorney General.” The Impeachment Hoax is just a continuation of the Witch Hunt which has been going on for 3 years. We will win! #MAGAKAG #2020 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

As bad as the I.G. Report is for the FBI and others, and it is really bad, remember that I.G. Horowitz was appointed by Obama. There was tremendous bias and guilt exposed, so obvious, but Horowitz couldn’t get himself to say it. Big credibility loss. Obama knew everything! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

For an in-depth explanation of the abuses now detailed in the IG report (and so many other abuses), pick up my new bestseller: "Resistance At All Costs." It's a great holiday read (and a great holiday present for friends and family!)https://t.co/4vbOhfjShU — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) December 10, 2019

Thread illustrating well the denial and dishonesty on the left. Some on the left are still claiming the FBI FISA goings on were not abuses. https://t.co/bFqBHOHPUG — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 11, 2019

Let's hope upcoming #FoxNews interview w/ @comey proceeds from reality that he was: fired for cause; found guilty of "insubordinate" acts (IG on Clinton case); found guilty of "dangerous" behavior (IG on memo leak); in charge of an FBI that deceived the FISA court. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) December 12, 2019

And I should say it is only because of @AndrewCMcCarthy deep knowledge and analysis that we understand it all! https://t.co/Igx2vYdaG2 — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) December 13, 2019

This impeachment vote reminds me of when Democrats went nuclear by lowering the threshold to confirm federal judges in 2013. They came to regret it when @senatemajldr then lowered the threshold on SUPCO nominees & also with a federal judiciary packed with @realDonaldTrump judges — David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) December 13, 2019

Crooked Hillary caught again. She is a total train wreck! https://t.co/iqtuwzbaIV — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019