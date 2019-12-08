President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

President Donald Trump may have 99 Problems, but a tweet ain’t one. The President was up bright and early on Sunday, communicating on Twitter and laying out some of the issues he faces.

First and foremost, the “Impeachment Hearing Hoax,” as the Commander-in-Tweet calls it, was given a zing. House Democrats have released a report laying out their case for impeachment, which is countered by Republicans insisting the investigation has been unfair.

Now, the President complained, the “No Due Process, Do Nothing Democrats” are changing the rules on impeachment. “When you can’t win the game, change the rules!”

President Trump also found time to tout an OANN investigation into the Biden family’s alleged corruption, and talked about how unlikely it is that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would consider hostile actions – unlike the Democrats.

We’ll update the President’s communications today as more roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

Less than 48 hours before start of the Impeachment Hearing Hoax, on Monday, the No Due Process, Do Nothing Democrats are, believe it or not, changing the Impeachment Guidelines because the facts are not on their side. When you can’t win the game, change the rules! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2019

One America News presents an in-depth report on corruption by former Vice President Joe Biden and his family. Join @NeilWMcCabe2 Sun., Dec. 8th at 10:30PM EST / 7:30PM PST for this special report — only on @OANN! pic.twitter.com/3Pbx965yEI — One America News (@OANN) December 6, 2019

In the next for edition of One America News Investigates, join @ChanelRion as she interviews several witnesses who debunk Adam Schiff's baseless impeachment case against President Trump. Tune in Sat., Dec. 7th & Sun., Dec. 8th at 10AM EST / 7AM PST & again at 5PM EST / 2PM PST! pic.twitter.com/iq4wP4BhKt — One America News (@OANN) December 4, 2019