President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

Before heading out to the Trump National Golf Course this morning – it is Saturday, after all – President Donald Trump took some time to excoriate the leadership of California and New York. Both states face massive homeless problems that only appear to be getting worse.

The Commander-in-Tweet has taken notice: “If their Governors can’t handle the situation, which they should be able to very easily, they must call and “politely” ask for help. Would be so easy with competence!”

Consider this the President’s way of yelling, “Fore!”

We’ll post more communications as they come in. The tweetstorm so far: