An aggressive President Donald Trump warmed up for his appearance later today at the annual Army-Navy football game with some smash-mouth tweeting.
In an unusually busy early morning, the Commander-in-Tweet treated his Democrat foes like it was Ravens vs. Jets, running over them with taunts, threats and retweets. The game plan appears to be aggressive targeting of the 31 Democrats in Trump-won congressional districts, who must be feeling like a rookie cornerback facing Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers.
We’ll update as more communications roll-in. The tweetstorm so far:
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition
