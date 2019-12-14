President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

An aggressive President Donald Trump warmed up for his appearance later today at the annual Army-Navy football game with some smash-mouth tweeting.

In an unusually busy early morning, the Commander-in-Tweet treated his Democrat foes like it was Ravens vs. Jets, running over them with taunts, threats and retweets. The game plan appears to be aggressive targeting of the 31 Democrats in Trump-won congressional districts, who must be feeling like a rookie cornerback facing Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers.

We’ll update as more communications roll-in. The tweetstorm so far:

The newly signed USMCA is a sweet relief to farmers in rural districts like mine, writes @RepTedBudd https://t.co/oZ5nUvUgHY — WSJ Editorial Page (@WSJopinion) December 14, 2019

Enough! These Democrats in Trump districts said they were with @realDonaldTrump. They lied! – Now now its time to hear from OUR MOVEMENT. Here’s a complete thread of their handles & phone #s. Call non-stop, tweet at them, tell them this will NOT STAND & you’ll remember in Nov! RT — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 14, 2019

….absolutely no pressure. I don’t know of any crime that was committed where the actual victim wasn’t aware of it….and, they got the call, they got the meeting, and they got the money. Unbelievably, the Democrats have weaponized the Impeachment process, they have…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2019

“Independent voters are fed up and frustrated with the Democrats.” Congressman Michael Waltz, Florida — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2019

The Horowitz report reveals the Democrat’s many distortions, writes The Editorial Board https://t.co/Iv9LdXBqTu — WSJ Editorial Page (@WSJopinion) December 12, 2019

Justice Department IG Michael Horowitz compiled a factually damning report that even a thickheaded and biased press will have to take account of, writes @HolmanJenkins https://t.co/2EuBTwcQ5w — WSJ Editorial Page (@WSJopinion) December 12, 2019

Christopher Steele has little credibility left after the inspector general’s report, writes @KimStrasselhttps://t.co/z0y9w2dfk5 — WSJ Editorial Page (@WSJopinion) December 14, 2019