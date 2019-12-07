President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

Partisan politics was put aside this morning, at least for the moment, as the nation paused to remember the events of Dec. 7, 1941, when Pearl Harbor was attacked.

President Donald Trump posted one retweet from the official White House Twitter account this morning, then went silent. He did issue a statement through normal media channels on the release of Xiyue Wang, who is returning to the United States after being held prisoner in Iran for the last three years on espionage charges.

“We thank our Swiss partners for their assistance in negotiating Mr. Wang’s release with Iran,” said Trump’s statement. “The highest priority of the United States is the safety and well-being of its citizens. Freeing Americans held captive is of vital importance to my Administration, and we will continue to work hard to bring home all our citizens wrongfully held captive overseas.

Later in the morning, the President shifted back into attack mode.

We’ll update online communications as more roll in during the day. The tweetstorm so far:

Taken during the Obama Administration (despite $150 Billion gift), returned during the Trump Administration. Thank you to Iran on a very fair negotiation. See, we can make a deal together! https://t.co/rZaY9p8xzV — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2019

While the world is not doing well economically, our Country is doing better, perhaps, than it has ever done before. Jobs, Jobs, Jobs! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2019

Read the Transcripts! Also, see where I say “us” (our Country) as opposed to “me” (meaning me) and where I then say that the Attorney General (of the United States) will call you. People still remember Schiff’s made up and fraudulent version of my conversation. Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2019