President Donald Trump Praises Jon Voight And Kristy Swanson For Rare Hollywood Kudos

President Donald Trump had praise for a Midnight Cowboy and Vampire Slayer in his regular online communications today. Trump saluted actor Jon Voight and actress Kristy Swanson via Twitter in a rare moment of Hollywood approval.

“Academy Award winning actor (and great guy!) @jonvoight is fantastic in the role of Mickey Donovan in the big television hit, Ray Donovan. From Midnight Cowboy to Deliverance to The Champ (one of the best ever boxing movies), & many others, Jon delivers BIG. Also, LOVES THE USA!”

On Thursday evening, Trump retweeted a video Voight posted to Twitter on Dec. 18 in which he ripped the impeachment process. “This left wing lacks truth, and are afraid of Trump’s truth to save this country. The left are afraid of the ‘true truths’ that President Trump has brought forth,” Voight said in the video.

The President also saluted Swanson, the star of the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer film from 1992. “I love our President, he’s the BEST!” Swanson wrote on the post.

“Thank you Kristy, have a great year!” the president replied. He added a picture of himself wearing a Santa hat, adding, “A MAGA CHRISTMAS TO ALL.”

Thank you Kristy, have a great year! https://t.co/IahxpXNZg7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019