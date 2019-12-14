President Donald Trump Cheered At 120th Army-Navy Football Game Coin Toss

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump tosses the coin before the Army-Navy NCAA college football game in Philadelphia. The 120th Army-Navy game is set for Saturday in Philadelphia. President Donald Trump will attend his second straight Army-Navy game. Presidents, by custom, sit on the Army side of the stadium for one half and the Navy side for the other. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

President Donald Trump’s appearance at the 120th in Philadelphia received a roaring response from the Midshipmen and Cadets. The game was televised nationally by CBS.

Trump stode onto the field, clapping, and wearing a “Keep America Great Again” cap with “45” on it. He gave the coin toss following the invocation and the National Anthem, performed by a combined Army-Navy chorus. The President was thanked by a mic’d referee supervising the toss of a special commemorative coin.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Army head football coach Jeff Monken before the 120th Army-Navy Football Game in Philadelphia on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. At center left is Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Navy won the toss (tails) and deferred to Army getting the ball first.

Before the game, President Trump visited both locker rooms to wish the players well. He also had a special new Presidential order designed for them.

Unlike past years, any player from the military academys who wish to pursue a professional football career will not have to wait until their service is completed. In the past, players had to serve their full military commitment before embarking on a pro career.