PR Dept Promotes Michelle Rodriguez To VP

EXCLUSIVE: PR Dept has upped veteran publicist Michelle Rodriguez to VP. In her new role, Rodriguez will work with the company’s client roster. She has worked on campaigns for Warner Bros., GLAAD, Dreamworks Animation, HBO, Netflix, Tennis Channel, The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in the Media, Planned Parenthood Los Angeles, New York Magazine, Rolling Stone among others. She will continue to report to PR Dept founder and CEO Chet Mehta.

“Michelle has proven to be an effective publicist who delivers meaningful results,” Mehta told Deadline. “I value her work ethic and devoted client service; she is an integral part of PR Dept and I look forward to our professional journey together.”

Other past and recent campaigns include GO Campaign’s “GO Gala” co-hosted by Lily Collins and Robert Pattinson as well as With My Own Eyes, an undercover investigation by Rooney Mara and Animal Equality. She also worked on multicultural campaigns for HBO’s recent pop-up “Our Stories To Tell”, ABC and POPSUGAR’s premiere of Mixed-ish and talent and influencer outreach for Crazy Rich Asians for Warner Bros.

Rodriguez joined the Los Angeles-based boutique communications firm in 2015 after almost a decade in talent publicity. Over the past five years. PR Dept prides itself on its commitment to championing diversity and inclusivity which is a priority across the firm’s unique approach to creating communications strategies that reach various audiences. PR Dept was recently selected to handle publicity for Sir Richard Branson and Jason Felts’ newly announced Virgin Fest music festival to debut in 2020.