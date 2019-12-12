Plan B Trio To Receive PGA’s David O. Selznick Award

The Producers Guild said Thursday that Plan B principals Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner will receive the 2020 David O. Selznick Achievement Award, the PGA’s honor for producers’ outstanding body of work in motion pictures. The award will be presented January 18 at the 31st annual PGA Awards at the Hollywood Palladium.

Plan B has two Best Picture Oscars — 12 Years a Slave and Moonlight — among its 18 years of credits in film and TV. Other Oscar-nommed pics include Vice, The Big Short, Selma and The Tree of Life. On the TV side, the company won a Primetime Emmy Award for HBO’s limited series The Normal Heart and landed Emmy nominations for Feud: Bette and Joan, documentary Big Men and TV movie Nightingale. Its other credits include If Beale Street Could Talk, World War Z and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The trio received the PGA’s America’s Visionary Award in 2015 for their dedication to inspirational storytelling.

“For nearly two decades, Plan B has been at the forefront of bringing unique and compelling stories that inspire, motivate and connect to diverse audiences,” said Producers Guild of America Presidents, Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher. “Their devotion to tackling some of America’s most timely topics with a fresh perspective and distinct voice in their storytelling is vital to raising the bar of the art and craft of filmmaking.”

Past recipients of the Selznick honor include Steven Spielberg, Barbara Broccoli, Saul Zaentz, Gale Anne Hurd, Brian Grazer, Jerry Bruckheimer, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, David Heyman and last year Marvel’s Kevin Feige.

Plan B is currently in postproduction on Andrew Dominik’s Netflix pic Blonde, and this year was behind Netflix’s The King, Ad Astra, and The Last Black Man in San Francisco