Philip McKeon Dies: Child Actor Of TV’s ‘Alice’ Was 55

Philip McKeon, the former child actor who played young Tommy Hyatt on the 1976-85 CBS sitcom Alice, died today in Texas after a long illness. The elder brother of Facts of Life actress Nancy McKeon, was 55.

His death was announced by family spokesman Jeff Ballard.

“We are all beyond heartbroken and devastated over Phil’s passing,” Ballard said in a statement. “His wonderful sense of humor, kindness and loyalty will be remembered by all who crossed his path in life.”

McKeon would go on to appear in such TV series as The Love Boat, Amazing Stories and Favorite Son but is best known for his first role as the precocious son of Linda Lavin’s title character in Alice. He later worked for 10 years in the news department at Los Angeles’ KFWB News 98 before moving to Wimberly, Texas, where he spent the last several years hosting a radio show.

Alice was the TV adaptation of Martin Scorsese’s Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974); the role was played by Alfred Lutter in the film.

McKeon is survived by mother Barbara and sister Nancy.