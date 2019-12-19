Phil Lord & Chris Miller To Produce Workplace Comedy From Nicole Delaney & Matt Hausfater In Works At Fox

EXCLUSIVE: Fox has put in development a single-camera workplace comedy from writers Nicole Delaney (Thirsty) and Matt Hausfater (Undateable), Phil Lord & Chris Miller and their Lord Miller Productions, and Sony Pictures TV, where Lord Miller is based. The project is a co-production between Sony Pictures TV and Fox Entertainment.

Written by Delaney and Hausfater, the Untitled Wellness Comedy revolves around 33-year-old writer Niki Davidson and her eccentric co-workers at the hottest wellness brand on the planet run by celebrity guru, Hallie Spencer.

Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Delaney and Hausfater executive produce with Lord and Miller through their Lord Miller banner.

The project is part of Lord Miller’s first broadcast selling season at the company’s new TV home, Sony Pictures Television.

Delaney wrote and directed the short film, Thirsty starring Maya Rudolph and Jay Ellis through FX’s Cake that premiered in competition at the Toronto International Film Festival this year. She previously staffed on HBO’s Vegetable, Nick Kroll’s Big Mouth on Netflix and TBS’ Search Party. Her short film, Yoyo, premiered at Tribeca in 2017.

Fox

Hausfater is the co-creator of Fairfax, an animated series set up at Amazon. He was a producer on Club de Cuervos for Netflix and wrote on NBC’s Undateable for two seasons. On the feature side, his script Ex-Boyfriend of the Bride was featured on the 2012 Blacklist with John Hamburg producing.

Oscar-winning writers/directors/producers Lord and Miller executive produced several series under their previous deal with 20th TV, including The Last Man On Earth, Making History and Son of Zorn. They remain executive producers on 20th TV-produced Fox animated series Bless the Harts and Hoops for Netflix. On the feature side, the duo, now based at Universal, are developing to direct The Last Human, a live-action tent-pole for Sony, as well as feature Artemis, based on the novel by The Martian author Andy Weir for Fox and New Regency.