2020 Candidates Make Fundraising Push Ahead of Democratic Debate

Democratic presidential candidates will soon start descending on Los Angeles for the next presidential debate on Thursday — if a labor dispute is resolved.

UNITE HERE Local 11, representing cooks, dishwashers, cashiers and other workers, said that contract negotiations will resume on Tuesday with Sodexo, which contracts with Loyola Marymount University for food services. Last week, all seven presidential candidates who have qualified for Thursday’s debate said that they would boycott the event if the union pickets and the labor situation is unresolved.

“We look forward to continuing negotiations with Sodexo on Tuesday or sooner in hopes of reaching an agreement before Thursday’s debate,” Susan Minato, co-president of the local, said in a statement.

In the meantime, some of the candidates are taking the opportunity of an L.A. visit to raise money.

Pete Buttigieg has two fundraisers scheduled for Tuesday, including a breakfast in Beverly Hills with tickets starting at $500 per person. The event is co-hosted by media executive David Nathanson. In the evening, Buttigieg is scheduled to attend a “cocktails and conversation” event in West Hollywood, with tickets starting at $100 per person.

Buttigieg and another Democratic contender, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) will appear on Tuesday night at the Democratic National Committee’s IWillVote gala, along with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. The tickets to the event start at $1,000 per person, and rise to $50,000 for a table for 10, photo line, VIP reception and debate tickets. Songwriters Siedah Garrett and MILCK are scheduled to perform, according to the invite.

On Wednesday, Klobuchar will raise money at a West Los Angeles event co-hosted by UTA’s Jay Sures, attorney Sherry Grant, former DGA national executive director Jay Roth, attorney Jonathan Sandler and Janet Unterman. Tickets start at $500 per person.

Buttigieg, Klobuchar, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang have qualified for the Thursday debate. Still to be determined is what happens if the labor issue is not resolved.