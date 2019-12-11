ViacomCBS’s Chris McCarthy, ESPN’s Connor Schell & Soledad O’Brien Among New Peabody Board Members

EXCLUSIVE: Peabody has appointed six new members to its bicoastal board of directors, with the aim of advancing the organization’s commitment to storytelling.

Chris McCarthy, ViacomCBS’s newly appointed president of entertainment and youth brands, and ESPN’s executive vice president of content, Connor Schell, have taken up seats on the board.

Soledad O’Brien, a presenter on HBO’s Real Sports and host of Hearst Television’s Matter Of Fact With Soledad O’Brien, is also joining Peabody, alongside NPR editorial director Nancy Barnes and Univision Communications’ executive vice president of government and corporate affairs Jessica Herrera-Flanigan.

The five executives will serve on Peabody’s East Coast board, with the sixth new arrival, CAA partner Steven Lafferty, joining the organization’s West Coast board.

The bicoastal boards are distinct from the traditional board of jurors, which hands out the Peabody Awards. Existing board members include Vice chief Nancy Dubuc, PBS CEO Paula Kerger and Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos.

Peabody executive director Jeffrey Jones said: “The intellectual capital and energy our boards bring is unparalleled, and we are excited to welcome these new members as they help us extend our reach through new partnerships and public engagements.”