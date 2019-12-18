Focus Features Teaming With Paul Thomas Anderson Again For His 1970s High School Pic

After working with Paul Thomas Anderson on his six Oscar nominated feature Phantom Thread, Focus Features is set to partner with the eight-time Oscar nominated filmmaker on his untitled 1970s High School Pic set in his San Fernando Valley stomping ground. Focus Features will distribute domestically, and Universal Pictures International will handle foreign distribution.

Reportedly Anderson’s new film will center around a high school student who is also a successful child actor. The pic is described as having intersecting storylines. It will rep the fourth time that Anderson has set a film in the San Fernando Valley, the last being Boogie Nights, Magnolia and Punch Drunk Love. The filmmaker’s Ghoulardi Film Company has already received a $2.5M California film tax credit.

Longtime collaborators JoAnne Sellar and Daniel Lupi will produce this new project along with Anderson.

Phantom Thread, which brought Anderson across the Pond to London for a period pic about a British fashion designer earned Oscar noms for Best Picture, Director for Anderson, Actor for Daniel Day-Lewis, Supporting Actress for Lesley Manville, Score for Jonny Greenwood and Costume Design for Mark Bridges, which he went on to win.

“There is simply no other filmmaker like Paul Thomas Anderson. He is a true original who consistently mesmerizes fans with unparalleled vision and storytelling. We are beyond thrilled to be teaming up once again with Paul, JoAnne and Daniel,” said Focus chairman Peter Kujawski.

Production is scheduled for Spring/Summer 2020 in California. Further details are still forthcoming according to the studio.