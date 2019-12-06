Paul Schulze Joins ‘Tommy’; ‘Stumptown’ Casts Ryan Dorsey

Paul Schulze (The Punisher) has booked a recurring role opposite Edie Falco on CBS’ drama Tommy, from the Bull team of co-creator Paul Attanasio and producer Amblin TV. Written by Attanasio and directed by Kate Dennis, Tommy stars Falco as Abigail “Tommy” Thomas, a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female Chief of Police for Los Angeles. She uses her unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to navigate the social, political and national-security issues that converge with enforcing the law. Schulze will play Len Egan, a retired LAPD “hero cop” that’s made a name for himself as a New York Times best-selling author and the head of a private security firm, who looks to Tommy (Falco) for help when one of his clients ends up in a tricky situation. Tommy will be the most recent collaboration between Schulze and Falco, who have previously worked together on projects including Showtime’s Nurse Jackie and HBO’s The Sopranos, as well as the feature film Laws of Gravity. Schulze can next be seen recurring in the fourth season of Amazon’s The Expanse. His most recent television credits include Netflix’s The Punisher, Suits and Rizzoli & Isles. He’s repped by Kyle Fritz Management and Innovative Artists.

Ryan Dorsey (Marvel’s Runaways) is set for a recurring role opposite Cobie Smulders on ABC’s drama series Stumptown, from writer Jason Richman, Ruben Fleischer and ABC Studios. Written by Richman, Stumptown is inspired by the graphic novels published by Oni Press. It follows Dex Parios (Smulders), a strong, assertive, and unapologetically sharp-witted Army veteran working as a P.I. in Portland, OR. With a complicated personal history and only herself to rely on, she solves other people’s messes with a blind eye toward her own. Dorsey will play Leo, the kind of guy you want to chill with at a party – but would totally screw you over if you get on his bad side. The boss of the car theft ring, he’s smooth, smart and about to get in way over his head. Dorsey has recurred on Marvel’s Runaways, Yellowstone, Bosch and Ray Donovan, among others. He’s repped by D2 Management and Defining Artists.