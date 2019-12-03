Patrick Stewart To Receive Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Honor

Patrick Stewart, now working on his return to the Star Trek universe with the CBS All Access series Star Trek: Picard, will receive the Distinguished Artisan Award at the seventh annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards. The honor will be bestowed during the awards ceremony January 11 at The Novo in L.A. LIVE.

The Distinguished Artisan Award is given annually to those whose body of work in the film and TV industry was richly enhanced by the consistent collaboration of make-up and hair styling artistry.

“Sir Patrick Stewart is a legendary actor whose myriad of characters live in our hearts forever. He is so deserving of this special recognition spotlighting his award-winning stage and screen performances, and we celebrate his great collaboration with our talented artists,” said Julie Socash, president of IATSE Local 706.

Stewart, the veteran Emmy, Grammy and Tony nominee also well known for playing Charles Xavier in the X-Men movie franchise, will be presented the honor by Brent Spiner, his co-star on Picard and Star Trek: Next Generation; Star Trek makeup and prosthetic artist James MacKinnon; and Michael Westmore, the Oscar- and Emmy-winning Star Trek makeup artist and designer.