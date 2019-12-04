Click to Skip Ad
‘United States Of Al’: Parker Young To Headline CBS Comedy Pilot From Chuck Lorre

Parker Young
Courtesy of Gersh

EXCLUSIVE: Parker Young (Imposters, Suburgatory) is set as the co-lead opposite Adhir Kalyan in The United States of Al, CBS’ multi-camera comedy pilot from The Big Bang Theory co-creator/executive producer Chuck Lorre, fellow Big Bang executive producers David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari, TV personality and scholar of religious studies Reza Aslan and Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Goetsch and Ferrari, The United States of Al is about the friendship between Riley (Young), a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir aka Al (Kalyan), the interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan and has just arrived to start a new life in America.

CBS

Goetsch and Ferrari executive produce with Lorre, Aslan and Mahyad Tousi. Warner Bros. Television produces with Lorre’s studio-based Chuck Lorre Productions.

Like Kalyan, Young co-starred in a CBS comedy pilot this past season; Young was in Mike Royce’s The Us Project. He is coming off a stint as a series regular for two seasons on Bravo’s Imposters and next will be seen recurring in Lena Waithe’s upcoming BET comedy series Twenties.

Young was a breakout in his first major role on ABC’s comedy series Suburgatory and went on to play a lead on Fox’s half-hour comedy Enlisted. On the feature side, He was a lead in the indie Fourth Man Out and the film Animal, produced by Flower Films. Additionally, he was in the Isaac Feder-directed comedy Sex Ed. Parker is repped by Gersh and David Dean Management.

