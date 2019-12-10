‘Parasite’ Director Bong Joon Ho’s First U.S. Talk-Show: “I’d Like To Say As Little As Possible”

EXCLUSIVE: Writer-director Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite is one of the more unexpected cinematic experiences of 2019 and the filmmaker wants to keep it that way.

The newly minted Golden Globes nominee makes his U.S. television talk show debut this evening on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and his couch appearance begins with a declaration of tight-lipped intentions. “I’d like to say as little as possible here because the film is best when you go into it cold,” the filmmaker said via translator.

It must rank among the more ironic opening statements by a talk-show guest. You can watch an exclusive preview clip in the video above. Fallon’s response: “Well this is a talk show. You have to say something…”

Joon Ho, a youthful-looking 50-year-old native of Daegu, South Korea, has directed movies in English (including Snowpiercer in 2013) and in Korean (including Mother in 2009). His social satire thriller Parasite has been a critic’s favorite and was handily beat out The Irishman to be named the best movie of 2019 by the L.A.. Film Critics Assn. Joon Ho also was named the year’s best director by the West Coast critics group while Parasite cast member Song Kang Ho won the best supporting actor award..

At the Golden Globes, Joon Ho will compete with Sam Mendes, Todd Phillips, Martin Scorsese, and Quentin Tarantino in the Best Director category. Parasite, which is subtitled, is also nominated for Best Motion Picture-Foreign. The Parasite script by Joon Ho and Han Jin Won earned the tandem a nomination in the Best Screenplay-Motion Picture category.