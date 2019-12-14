‘Power Rangers’ Getting New Jolt Via Paramount

The Power Rangers are returning to the big screen thanks to Jonathan Entwistle, who is perhaps best known as the creator of the Netflix dark comedy series The End of the F***ing World. Entwistle is in early talks to direct a new iteration of Power Rangers for Paramount Pictures from a script which is being written by Peter Rabbit 2 scribe Patrick Burleigh.

Allspark, a Hasbro Studios company, will produce. Paramount and Hasbro, Inc. struck a deal in 2017 to produce and distribute content based on Hasbro brands, as well as original stories. Hasbro acquired Haim Saban’s flagship Saban’s Power Rangers property and other entertainment brands last year.

Launched in 1993, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is among TV’s longest-running kids’ live-action series with almost 900 episodes to date in several incarnations. The last Power Ranger pic was released by Lionsgate in 2017. That film grossed $85.4 million domestic and $142.3M worldwide.