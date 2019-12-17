PaleyFest LA Sets 2020 Dates; Dolly Parton Special Evening, ‘Modern Family’ & ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Sendoffs Set

The Paley Center for Media said Tuesday that its annual PaleyFest LA television festival is set for March 13-22, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The first titles on the list of shows to be presented via panels with creators and talent include ABC’s comedy Modern Family on March 13 and Pop’s comedy Schitt’s Creek on March 22, both of which have already shot their final seasons. Starz’s Outlander will also have a panel March 19.

Also on the docket: a Special Evening with Dolly Parton & Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings from Netflix on March 14.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the final seasons of Modern Family and Schitt’s Creek, and welcome back Outlander to the PaleyFest LA stage,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s president and CEO. “And we’re so honored to have the distinct privilege to host the very first ever tribute to Dolly Parton’s television work at PaleyFest LA.”

The full PaleyFest LA schedule will be unveiled January 14.