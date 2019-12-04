‘Outmatched’: Finesse Mitchell Cast As Series Regular In Fox Family Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Saturday Night Live alum Finesse Mitchell is set as a series regular opposite Jason Biggs, Maggie Lawson and Tisha Campbell in Fox’s new multi-cam family comedy Outmatched.

Written and executive produced by LA to Vegas creator Lon Zimmet, Outmatched is about a blue-collar couple, Mike and Cay, played by Biggs and Lawson, in South Jersey trying to get by and raise four kids, three of whom just happen to be certified geniuses.

Mitchell will play Irwin, Mike’s best friend and co-worker in construction. Irwin is Rita’s (Campbell) husband, but it’s clear she wears the pants and makes the decisions in the family. He’s a former jock. He’s a laid back and confident guy’s guy. More handsome than he is smart. People are drawn to him. He’s one of those hot guys who assumes everyone is getting a free cookie with their coffee, even though they aren’t.

Cast also includes Ashley Boettcher as Nicole, Connor Kalopsis as Brian, Jack Stanton as Marc and Oakley Bull as Leila.



Outmatched is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment.

Mitchell became known during a three-year run on Saturday Night Live, creating hilarious characters like “Starrkeisha” and impersonating Morgan Freeman and 50 Cent. His other TV credits include Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns, Mad Families (opposite Charlie Sheen and Tiffany Haddish), Roadies on Showtime, Media and A.N.T. Farm. His stand-up comedy special Finesse Mitchell: The Spirit Told Me To Tell You premiered on Showtime. He recently shot a pilot for a nationally syndicated daytime talk show produced by Debmar-Mercury, which he will co-host with actress Jaime Pressly. Additionally, Finesse is a regular panelist on The Wendy Williams Show. His feature film work includes Who’s Your Caddy, The Comebacks, Mad Money and Barely Lethal, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Jessica Alba.