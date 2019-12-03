Oscars: 20 Pics Vying For Visual Effects Trophy Include ‘Skywalker’, ‘Endgame’, ‘Irishman’ & ‘Cats’

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has raised the curtain on its list of contenders for the visual effects Oscar. The 20 pics include superhero blockbusters, the next Star Wars film, war movies, a Netflix original and the upcoming adaptation of one of Broadway’s biggest hit musicals.
Here are the hopefuls, in alphabetical order:
Ad Astra
The Aeronauts
Aladdin
Alita: Battle Angel
Avengers: Endgame
Captain Marvel
Cats
Dumbo
Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Ford v Ferrari
Gemini Man
The Irishman
Jumanji: The Next Level
The Lion King
Men in Black: International
Midway
1917
Spider-Man: Far from Home
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Terminator: Dark Fate
Later this month, the Academy’s Visual Effects Branch Executive Committee will select a shortlist of 10 films that will advance to nominations voting. Oscar noms will be announced January 13, with the hardware being presented at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on February 9 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
