Oscars: 20 Pics Vying For Visual Effects Trophy Include ‘Skywalker’, ‘Endgame’, ‘Irishman’ & ‘Cats’

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has raised the curtain on its list of contenders for the visual effects Oscar. The 20 pics include superhero blockbusters, the next Star Wars film, war movies, a Netflix original and the upcoming adaptation of one of Broadway’s biggest hit musicals.

Here are the hopefuls, in alphabetical order:

Ad Astra

The Aeronauts

Aladdin

Alita: Battle Angel

Avengers: Endgame

Captain Marvel

Cats

Dumbo

Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Ford v Ferrari

Gemini Man

The Irishman

Jumanji: The Next Level

The Lion King

Men in Black: International

Midway

1917

Spider-Man: Far from Home

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Terminator: Dark Fate

Later this month, the Academy’s Visual Effects Branch Executive Committee will select a shortlist of 10 films that will advance to nominations voting. Oscar noms will be announced January 13, with the hardware being presented at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on February 9 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

