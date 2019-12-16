Oscars: International Feature Film Shortlist Includes ‘Parasite’, ‘Pain And Glory’, ‘Les Misérables’

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has pulled back the curtain on its shortlist for the International Feature Film Oscar race. Not surprisingly, the Final 10 includes Bong Joon Ho’s Palme d’Or winner Parasite, which already has been making waves this awards season, and Pedro Almodóvar’s Pain and Glory, whose star Antonio Banderas won Best Actor at Cannes and is up for a Golden Globe Award.

Also on the list is France’s Les Misérables from Ladj Ly, one of the breakout filmmakers of this year’s Cannes.

Here is the alphabetical shortlist, culled from the 93 countries that submitted their films:

Czech Republic, The Painted Bird

Estonia, Truth and Justice

France, Les Misérables

Hungary, Those Who Remained

North Macedonia, Honeyland

Poland, Corpus Christi

Russia, Beanpole

Senegal, Atlantics

South Korea, Parasite

Spain, Pain and Glory

The Academy notes that an international feature film is defined as a feature-length motion picture (more than 40 minutes) produced outside the United States with a predominantly non-English dialogue track. None of the films from first-time entrants Ghana, Nigeria and Uzbekistan make today’s cut.

Nominations for the 92nd Oscars will be announced on Monday, January 13, and the Academy Awards will be handed out on Sunday, February 9.

