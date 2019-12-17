Oscars: Here Are The 344 Films Eligible For Best Picture Race

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Tuesday that 344 feature films are eligible for the 92nd Oscars.

To be eligible for consideration, films must open in a commercial motion picture theater in Los Angeles County by December 31, and begin a minimum run of seven consecutive days. A feature-length motion picture must have a running time of more than 40 minutes and been exhibited theatrically on 35mm or 70mm film, or in a qualifying digital format.

Today’s list (see it in full here) comes after the Academy released its shortlists in nine categories. Nominations in all categories will be announced on January 13.

The Oscars are set for February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood, live on ABC.