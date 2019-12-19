Oscar-Nominated Shorts Will Hit Theaters Ahead Of Hollywood’s Big Night

We won’t know the Oscar nominees for another three weeks, but ShortsTV and Magnolia Pictures said today that they are teaming again to release The 2020 Oscar Nominated Short Films in theaters next month.

Starting January 31, the 15th annual program — which will includes all 15 live-action, animated and documentary short films — will screen in more than 500 theaters across the U.S. and Europe. The pics first will screen two days earlier at the IFC Center in New York City and in select markets.

The news comes three days after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled its Oscar shortlists for the Live Action Short Film, Animated Short Film and Documentary Short Subject categories. Oscar nominations will be revealed January 13, and the hardware will be doled out February 9.

“Short movies are the fastest-growing genre of film. They tell authentic, diverse and groundbreaking stories that always leave our audiences hungry for more,” ShortsTV CEO Carter Pilcher said. “This year’s nominees are the year’s best filmmaking and some of the best shorts ever, in equal measure exciting and heart-stirring, and absolutely shouldn’t be missed.”

Last year’s short-films showcase grossed more than $3.5 million in North America. The program has increased its gross every year since its inception, ShortsTV said.

