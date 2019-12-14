Orlando Jones Says “Fired” From ‘American Gods’ For “Wrong Message For Black America”; Gabrielle Union Wants To “Chat”

He was on-screen, as well as writing & producing on the Starz's series based on Neil Gaiman's novel, but now it seems Mr. Nancy is out the door

The tumultuous run of American Gods looks to have taken another turn, with Orlando Jones declaring he has been fired from the Starz series for having “the wrong message for black America.”

In a video post on social media this morning, the Sleepy Hollow actor, who plays the trickster god Anansi, AKA Mr. Nancy, on the Fremantle-produced show based on Neil Gaiman’s acclaimed 2001 novel let loose – as you can see below:

In a subsequent tweet, Jones added, “Thank you #AmericanGods fans. I know ya’ll have LOTS of questions about the firing. As always I promise to tell you the truth and nothing but. ❤️ Always, Mr. Nancy.”

Fremantle and Starz did not reply to request for comment on what went down with Jones during the current production of Season 3 of American Gods up in Toronto. However, sources tell Deadline that current showrunner and Walking Dead alum Charles “Chic” Eglee and the outspoken Jones were constantly clashing over the latter’s role on the show, on both sides of the camera.

While the producers and the premium cabler were silent on what went down with Jones, a fellow Fremantle ex-employee was not. Still awaiting the results of NBC’s outside probe into what the deal really was on the Fremantle produced America’s Got Talent, fired Season 14 judge Gabrielle Union backed Jones. With a retweet that read “Ohhhhhhhhhhh … let’s chat my friend. #StrongerTogether,” the L.A.’s Finest star clearly put Fremantle in an even brighter and more uncomfortable spotlight.

Jones’ seemingly controversial departure from American Gods is sure to be a shock to viewers, as he has been a fan favorite. A pivotal part of the Bryan Fuller and Michael Green-developed American Gods since its April 2017 debut on the premium cabler, Jones was also drafted into service as a writer and producer on the show’s rocky second season. After the exit of Fuller and Green before Season 2 and the wide spread disaffection with replacement Jesse Alexander on the drawn out second season, it was hoped that Eglee could provide some much-needed stability on the Ricky Whittle and Ian McShane led series for Season 3.

Jones now joins Season 1 cast members Pablo Schreiber, Gillian Anderson and guest Kristin Chenoweth in having left the show.

Which means, even with the likes of Power’s Lela Loren and Marilyn Manson joining American Gods for the forthcoming season, that desired smooth sailing for the series looks to have hit the rocks once again

Speaking of sailing, Jones’ set the thematic standard on American Gods with his introduction in the second episode of the first season. Deep in the bowls of a slave ship, Mr. Nancy revealed to captured Africans what awaited them on the other side of the Atlantic, both in chains and afterwards as second class citizens, as Jones said today.