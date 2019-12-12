Orlando Bloom Inks First-Look Deal With Amazon Studios

Carnival Row star Orlando Bloom is expanding his relationship with Amazon Studios, signing a first-look deal with the studio behind the series. Under the pact, Bloom will work with Amazon Studios to create television and film projects that will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories.

Bloom can currently be seen starring alongside Cara Delevingne in Amazon’s hit series Carnival Row, which has been renewed for a second season on Prime Video. The actor also is widely known for his roles as Legolas in Peter Jackson’s Oscar-winning The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and as Will Turner in the Pirates of the Caribbean films.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed collaborating with Jen Salke and the team at Amazon and I look forward to growing that relationship with this new and exciting production deal,” said Bloom.

Bloom recently wrapped production on two films, the John Ridley-directed Needle in a Timestack opposite Freida Pinto and Leslie Odom, Jr., and The Outpost, directed by Rod Lurie and produced by Jake Tapper.

Bloom’s other film credits include Michael Apted’s Unlocked; Paul Shammasian’s Romans; Jake Szymanski’s Tour de Pharmacy for HBO; Jeremy Salle’s Zulu, which premiered at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival; Joe Swanberg’s Digging for Fire; Ridley Scott’s Black Hawk Down and Kingdom of Heaven; Cameron Crowe’s Elizabethtown and Gregor Jordan’s Ned Kelly, among many more.

“Orlando is a fantastic creative talent and collaborative partner for all of us at studios,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “We’re thrilled to continue working with Orlando not only on Carnival Row, but on future projects for our Prime Video customers.”