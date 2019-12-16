UK Singer Olly Murs Joins Fox Animated Movie ‘Spies In Disguise’ With Will Smith, Tom Holland & Karen Gillan

UK singer-songwriter Olly Murs has joined the voice cast of upcoming Fox animated movie Spies In Disguise with Will Smith, Tom Holland and Karen Gillan.

Murs, in his first feature, plays the cameo role of Junior Agent #1 and said, “I loved being a junior agent for Will Smith! What a great job, and it was a lot of fun. Maybe if I’m lucky I can graduate to a fully-fledged agent next time!”

Murs first came to attention for coming second in the sixth series of The X Factor in 2009. He has sold more than 25 million records across his 10 year music career, including six albums, and four No.1 singles. He’s currently a coach on ITV1’s The Voice UK alongside Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Meghan Trainor.

The film, released later month, sees the world’s best spy rely on his nerdy tech officer to save the world after he is turned into a pigeon.

Fox

The Blue Sky Studios production is directed by Troy Quane and Nick Bruno from a screenplay by Brad Copeland and Lloyd Taylor and a screen story by Cindy Davis inspired by the animated short film Pigeon Impossible by Lucas Martell.

Also among voice cast are Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Reba McEntire, Rachel Brosnahan, DJ Khaled and Masi Oka. Producers are Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Michael J. Travers, p.g.a., with Chris Wedge and Kori Adelson serving as executive producers. Mark Ronson is executive music producer.