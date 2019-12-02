Olivia Jade Giannulli Returns To YouTube After College Admissions Scandal: “I Want To Move On With My Life”

After being absent from YouTube since the beginning of March, Olivia Jade Giannulli has posted her first video since her parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were under fire for the college admissions scandal.

In the two-minute video, Giannulli said as much as she wants to, she is “legally not allowed to speak on anything” in regards to her parents being indicted for their alleged involvement in the aforementioned scandal where her parents allegedly paid $500,000 to an admissions consultant to have her and their other daughter Isabella Rose Giannulli put on the USC crew team when they never participated in the sport.

“There’s no point in me just talking for 10 minutes to the camera about how I wish I could say something when I really can’t, so I’m gonna leave it at that,” she said in the video. “Thank you so much for your patience or if you’ve stuck around for nine months just waiting, I really appreciate it.”

Related Story YouTube Is Working To Find Advertisers For "Edgier Content," CEO Tells Creators

She continued, “This is the best I can do and I want to move on with my life…It’s so hard because I’m not trying to make this about me or how I’ve been because that’s not the point of this.”

She ended saying, “The moral of the story is, I’ve missed you guys so much and I’m just really excited to start filming again and to start uploading and I really hope you guys enjoy the vlog. The video concluded with a title card that said “Thank you for watching. I’ll see you soon.”

The scandal led to the YouTuber losing several endorsement deals which was a major hit to her career as a social media influencer. Her and her sister have not been directly connected with the scheme.

Giannulli’s parents were hit with new charges in October. According to U.S. Department of Justice, they “conspired to commit federal program bribery by bribing employees of the University of Southern California (USC) to facilitate their children’s admission.” Loughlin and her spouse are facing around 50 years in prison and millions in fine if found guilty.

However, Felicity Huffman, who was part of the same scandal served 11 days in a federal prison of a 14-day sentence.

Watch the video of Olivia Jade Giannulli below.