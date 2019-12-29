Obama Reveals His Favorite Books Of 2019

Former President Barack Obama has released the list of his favorite books of 2019, with the selections ranging from fiction to a look at the history of Native Americans.
“This has become a fun little tradition for me, and I hope it is for you, too. Because while each of us has plenty that keeps us busy—work and family life, social and volunteer commitments—outlets like literature and art can enhance our day-to-day experiences,” Obama wrote Saturday on Instagram.
Over the next few days, I’ll be sharing my annual list of favorites — books, films, and music — with all of you. This has become a fun little tradition for me, and I hope it is for you, too. Because while each of us has plenty that keeps us busy—work and family life, social and volunteer commitments—outlets like literature and art can enhance our day-to-day experiences. They’re the fabric that helps make up a life—the album that lifts us up after a long day, the dog-eared paperback we grab off the shelf to give to a friend, the movie that makes us think and feel in a new way, works that simply help us escape for a bit. To start, here are the books that made the last year a little brighter for me. Most of them came out in 2019, but a few were older ones that were new to me this year. I hope you enjoy them as much as I did.
The list of 19 books includes Jia Tolentino’s “Trick Mirror,” Jenny Odell’s “How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy,” and “The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present” by David Treuer.
Obama also included a reminder of books he recommended earlier this year, including Valerie Jarrett’s “Finding My Voice,” and “The Moment of Lift” from Melinda Gates.
He plans to share his annual lists of favorite movies and music over the next few days.
