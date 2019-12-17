‘No Stone Unturned’ Procedural Drama Based On Book In Works At NBC From Jon Collier & Hazy Mills

EXCLUSIVE: Former Bones co-showrunner Jon Collier is returning to the forensic crime drama procedural genre with No Stone Unturned, which is in development at NBC. The project, which like Bones is based on a book, hails from Universal TV and Todd Milliner and Sean Hayes’ studio-based Hazy Mills Prods.

Written by Collier, No Stone Unturned is based on the book No Stone Unturned: The Story of NecroSearch International by Steve Jackson. The character driven procedural is inspired by the real necrosearch investigation team, a group of the nation’s top scientists, specialists and behaviorists who use the latest technology and the most advanced techniques to solve unsolvable crimes.

Collier executive producers with Hazy Mills’ Milliner and Hayes.

This marks Collier’s second sale as a writer/executive producer this season. He also has medical drama Control, with Josh Berman and Sony Pictures TV, in the works at CBS.

Collier most recently served as executive producer and showrunner on the first season of the CW’s In the Dark, whose creator Corinne Kingsbury is taking over showrunner duties for Season 2. His TV series credits also include Monk, King of the Hill, and The Simpsons.