Nisha Ganatra To Direct An Indian Boy Band Feature For Universal & Marc Platt Productions

EXCLUSIVE: Nisha Ganatra is attached to direct a feature about an Indian boy band, which was just sold to Universal with Marc Platt Productions producing. It’s inspired by the teenage years of Savan Kotecha, a Grammy-nominated music producer and songwriter.

Shutterstock

Kotecha, who will oversee original music for the pic, has collaborated with artists like Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Ellie Goulding, Usher, Maroon 5, Britney Spears, Katy Perry, One Direction, and Sam Smith.

Sanjay Shah is writing the screenplay which will be produced by Marc Platt and Adam Siegel of Marc Platt Productions as well as Kotecha. Ryan Christians at Marc Platt brought the package together and will oversee the project for the producers.

Jacob Epstein, Zack Morgenroth, and Aleen Keshishian of Lighthouse Management + Media will serve as executive producers along with Sonny Takhar.

Ganatra, the director behind Sundance standout Late Night, recently signed a two-year overall deal with ABC Studios to write, direct and develop projects across all platforms through her Ladies’ Car Productions banner. Her latest feature, Covers, starring Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross, will hit theaters next year.

Ganatra is repped by ICM Partners and Morris Yorn.