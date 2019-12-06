Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi Says She Is Retiring From ‘Jersey Shore’: “I Just Can’t Do It Anymore”

It sounds like Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has had enough of Jersey Shore. “I have to do what’s best for me at the moment, and I am retiring from Jersey Shore,” Polizi announced on today’s episode of the It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey podcast. “I am not coming back to Jersey Shore for a Season 4 if there is one.”

Polizzi went to say there are many reasons why, but the bottom line is “I just can’t do it anymore.”

“When I leave my kids and I film the show, I want to have a good time, and I’m putting myself out there and I just want to come off as a good person,” she continued. “And lately on the show, it’s just been very [dramatic]. She added that Jersey Shore is about family and having fun and lately everything has been “so serious” with fans turning against certain cast members,

“That’s just not how the show works, and that’s how it’s becoming,” she said saying she doesn’t like the direction the show is taking. “I don’t want that… and I don’t like the person I’m being portrayed as, and this is getting [to be] a little too much.”

She also alleged that she and her family have received death threats. Polizzi said, however, she has no hard feelings and hopes to work with MTV more in the future.

The second half of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 3 is set to premiere in 2020. There’s been no decision yet on a possible Season 4.

MTV declined comment when reached by Deadline.

You can listen to the entire podcast below.