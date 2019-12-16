Nickelodeon’s ‘Legends Of The Hidden Temple’ To Be Reimagined For Quibi

The ’90s continue to take over pop culture as Quibi revealed today that they are reimagining Nickelodeon’s iconic game show Legends of the Hidden Temple.

From the Shrine of the Silver Monkey to scary Temple Guards, Quibi has set a revival of the kids game show from the ’90s that included teams competing against one another to retrieve “historical artifacts” in a Mayan-themed temple by performing physical challenges and asking trivia questions.

The new iteration will be bigger and better as they take some of the original elements of the show and set them in a scaled-up jungle setting with tougher challenges. This includes the Moat Crossing, the iconic Temple Run and, of course, the talking Olmec statue.

Legends of the Hidden Temple is produced by Nickelodeon and Stone & Company Entertainment. The series is executive produced by Scott A. Stone, one of the original creators. Quibi is set to launch on April 6, 2020.