NFL San Francisco 49ers Radio Analyst Suspended For Insensitive Racial Remarks

Radio analyst Tim Ryan has been suspended by the San Francisco 49ers for one game for insensitive remarks he made about Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson during a radio interview.

Ryan claimed during the interview that Jackson’s dark skin helps him disguise the football when running offensive plays.

“He’s really good at that fake, Lamar Jackson, but when you consider his dark skin color with a dark football with a dark uniform, you could not see that thing,” Ryan said on air.

Ryan later apologized for the comments, but the team still said he will be off the broadcast this week. The 49ers also apologized to the Ravens.

Ryan made the remarks on the Murph and Mac show on the 49ers home station KNBR radio in San Francisco Wednesday morning. He was detailing Jackson’s success running the ball against San Francisco on Sunday.

Ryan, a two-time All-American at USC in Los Angeles, played four seasons in the NFL with the Chicago Bears. He was a TV analyst on Fox for 11 years and has spent the past six seasons calling 49ers games on the radio. He was also co-host of Movin’ The Chains on Sirius XM NFL Radio.