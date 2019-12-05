NFL San Francisco 49ers Radio Analyst Suspended For Insensitive Racial Remarks

Ryan claimed during the interview that Jackson’s dark skin helps him disguise the football when running offensive plays.
Ryan later apologized for the comments, but the team still said he will be off the broadcast this week. The 49ers also apologized to the Ravens.
Ryan made the remarks on the Murph and Mac
show on the 49ers home station KNBR
radio in San Francisco Wednesday morning. He was detailing Jackson’s success running the ball against San Francisco on Sunday.
Ryan, a two-time All-American at USC
in Los Angeles, played four seasons in the NFL
with the Chicago Bears. He was a TV analyst on Fox for 11 years and has spent the past six seasons calling 49ers games on the radio. He was also co-host of Movin’ The Chains
on Sirius XM NFL Radio.
The 49ers issued a statement on the matter. “We hold Tim to a high standard as a representative of our organization and he must be more thoughtful with his words. Tim has expressed remorse in a public statement and has also done so with us privately. We know Tim as a man of high integrity and are confident he will grow and learn from this experience.”
Radio analyst Tim Ryan has been suspended by the San Francisco 49ers for one game for insensitive remarks he made about Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson during a radio interview.
Ryan claimed during the interview that Jackson’s dark skin helps him disguise the football when running offensive plays.
“He’s really good at that fake, Lamar Jackson, but when you consider his dark skin color with a dark football with a dark uniform, you could not see that thing,” Ryan said on air.
