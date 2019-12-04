New York Film Critics Circle Awards Unveiled (Updating Live)

The New York Film Critics Circle has begun voting today on its annual list of the year’s best in film, one of the early critics-group bellwethers of the movie awards season along with the National Board of Review, which made its picks Tuesday.

NYFCC members will be voting throughout the morning for its selections in 12 categories, and we’ll be updating the winners list below as they’re revealed; last year; last year, the NYFCC membership took about five hours to finalize this list, In the end, it selected Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma as its Best Film, with the pic going on to score 10 Oscar nominations including Best Picture, and eventually duplicating its NYFCC Director and Cinematography wins.

The NYFCC, founded in 1935, includes critics from daily and weekly newspapers, magazines and online publications. Today’s winners will be honored at the group’s annual gala January 7 at Tao Downtown.

Here are this year’s categories — follow along below as the winners are revealed.

Best Film

Best Director

Best First Film

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Screenplay

Best Cinematography

Best Foreign Language Film

Best Documentary

Best Animated Film

Special Awards