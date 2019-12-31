How To Watch The Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball Drop Live

It’s New Year’s Eve and we’re counting down to the most venerable of holiday traditions — the Times Square ball drop to usher in 2020.

Security is high for the iconic ball drop, with drones monitoring Times Square for the first time in its history, and thousands of police both in plainclothes and in uniform keeping an eye on the festivities. The weather forecast, unlike some years, is mild, with temperatures forecast in the low to mid-40s.

For those who can’t be in New York City for the big event, there are plenty of ways to watch on TV, online or on your phone. ABC, NBC, Fox and CNN all will air live specials. Times Square NYC is also hosting an official livestream, which you can follow throughout the night on Deadline in the video above..

On ABC, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest kicks off at 8 PM ET, with Ciara, Lucy Hale and Billy Porter hosting alongside Seacrest. The special will feature reports throughout the night from Miami, New Orleans, Los Angeles and New York, along with performances by Post Malone, Sam Hunt, Alanis Morissette and the cast of Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill. Ciara will also be performing, along with Paula Abdul, Kelsea Ballerini, Blanco Brown, Dan + Shay, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Ava Max, Megan Thee Stallion, Anthony Ramos, Salt-N-Pepa, and SHAED, among others.

Carson Daly will host NBC’s New Year’s coverage alongside Julianne Hough and DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss (The Ellen DeGeneres Show). Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are set to perform (separately) on the network, along with Brett Eldredge, Sam Hunt and Keith Urban, among others. It can be viewed on the NBC network or NBC app from 10-11 PM and 11:30 PM-12:30 AM ET.

Fox’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey gets underway on Fox or Fox.com at 8 PM EST. Harvey will be joined by co-host Maria Menounos and Fox Sports NFL analyst and three-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski for the three and a-half-hour special. Performers include LL Cool J, Village People, The Chainsmokers, The Lumineers, Florida Georgia Line, the Backstreet Boys, Tyga, The Killers and others.

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are together again for CNN’s New Year’s Live, beginning at 8 PM ET. Following the ball drop, at 12:30 AM ET the network will segue to cover Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve in Nashville.

Live coverage also will be available on streaming sites such as Hulu, YouTube and on ABC, NBC, Fox and CNN’s mobile apps.