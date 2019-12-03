New ‘Planet Of The Apes’ Movie In Early Development At 20th Century Fox With Director Wes Ball

The apes will live on. Deadline has confirmed that 20th Century Fox under its new parent Disney has tapped Maze Runner filmmaker Wes Ball to develop a new Planet of the Apes movie. It’s very early in the works, and it’s not certain if this will pick up where Matt Reeves’ War for the Planet of the Apes left off or if it’s a complete remake.

Starting in 1968, the movies spawned 5 titles based on Pierre Boule’s French novel along with a ’70s series and action figures before there were Star Wars toys. Tim Burton rebooted with one pic starring Mark Wahlberg in 2001. It earned $362.1M worldwide, but didn’t spawn a new series. But then in 2011, Rise of the Planet of the Apes gave a more modern spin on the tale with Andy Serkis in the role of Caesar the ape, who morphs from lab study to king of the monkeys. Through three movies including Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War, the trio grossed $1.68 billion around the globe.

Ball’s Maze Runner trilogy has grossed close to $949M at the worldwide box office.